Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci Working on Animated Musical for Netflix

Netflix announced a new musical animated comedy called “Steps,” from Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions. The project includes a script and music by Emmy Award Nominees Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci, and is based on the duo’s original story.

The official description reads, “In a spin on the classic Cinderella story, two stepsisters are overlooked for marriage by the Prince and embark on an epic journey, realizing that their own perfect fairytales might be different from what they originally thought.”

Alyce Tzue is attached to direct, with Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing for Paper Kite Productions producing, along with Jane Hartwell. Lindhome and Micucci will also serve as executive producers on the series.

movies: Weekend Box Office: ‘Nobody’ Knocks Out ‘Raya’ with $6.7M Debut

“Our stepsisters are a pair of young Asian immigrants to a fairytale world, and their journey navigating the pressures of their kingdom to ultimately arrive at their true dream is a story that resonates deep inside my heart,” Alyce Tzue said in a statement. “Especially in light of the terrible acts of erasure against the Asian community, I am grateful to be working with this incredible team on a project where I feel so seen. We can’t wait to bring STEPS to the world!”

Amy Poehler added, “We are so excited to be working with Netflix and the great Riki, Kate and Alyce on this joyful and much needed story.”

Poehler worked with Netflix on several other projects, including her directorial debut with “Wine Country” in 2019 and most recently “Moxie,” which Poehler directed, which premiered on Netflix on March 3rd.

“Steps” joins Netflix’s expanded animated slate including, Academy Award-nominated “Klaus,” Kris Pearn’s “The Willoughbys,” Academy Award Nominated “Over the Moon” from Glen Keane; as well as the Fall 2021 comedy “Back to the Outback” directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps.

Other projects include Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure,” Chris Williams’ “The Sea Beast,” Henry Selick’s “Wendell & Wild,” Nora Twomey’s “My Father’s Dragon,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” Wendy Rogers’ “The Magician’s Elephant,” Minkyu Lee’s “The Witch Boy,” Lupita Nyong’o’s “Sulwe,” an Aardman sequel to “Chicken Run,” as well as a Redwall film and event series.

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter