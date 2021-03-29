‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Confirms Timeline and Extended Cast

Disney+ confirmed that the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” special event series starring Ewan McGregor will begin shooting in April. McGregor is returning to the Star Wars franchise to reprise his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series will be available exclusively on Disney+.

The series description reads, “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend, and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

The upcoming Disney+ series is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of “The Mandalorian,” Season 1. The show will also mark the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Disney also announced the supporting cast, which includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold. The casting director is Carmen Cuba.

Star Wars fans also have the new animated spinoff series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” releasing this summer. That series, a spinoff of “The Clone Wars,” will premiere on the platform on May 4th.

The official description reads, “The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.”

photo credit: disney

