‘Sky Rojo’ Season 2 to Start in July

Netflix announced the release date for “Sky Rojo: Season 2” on Monday morning. The video streaming service dropped an announcement trailer on social media during the Monday commute, telling fans, “They broke the wheel, but the chase continues. Sky Rojo, season 2, is coming on July 23.”

The show’s first season premiered on the platform back in March and has eight 25-minute episodes available to stream. “Sky Rojo” stars Verónica Sánchez, Asier Etxeandia, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Lali Espósito, Yany Prado, and Enric Auquer.

Behind the camera, Jesús Colmenar, Óscar Pedraza, David Victori, Albert Pintó, Javier Quintas, and Eduardo Chapero-Jackson directed episodes in the first season. The scriptwriting team is made up of Álex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato, David Barrocal, David Oliva, Javier Gómez Santander, Juan Salvador López and Mercedes Rodrigo.

movies: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ to Release in Theaters in July 2022

The show’s offficial description reads, “The stars of Sky Rojo, Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado) go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), their pimp from Las Novias Club, and his henchmen, Moisés (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and Christian (Enric Auquer). Together, the women embark on a frantic, chaotic journey during which they must face dangers of all kinds and live every second as if it were their last, while strengthening their friendship and discovering the most important thing: that together they are stronger and have more options to recover their lives.”

Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato are the creators and executive producers of “Sky Rojo,” alongside Jesús Colmenar, with support from co-executive producers David Barrocal, Migue Amoedo, and David Victori. Migue Amoedo has taken the lead as cinematographer alongside David Azcano and David Acereto, while Juan López Olivar and Cristina López Ferraz are heading up production management.

photo credit: Netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter