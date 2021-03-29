‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Stomps Into IMAX Pandemic Record

Godzilla and Kong roared into IMAX this week, bringing in $12.4M across 891 screens across 40 markets worldwide. The monster battle scored the biggest opening weekend in IMAX for a Hollywood film since December 2019, and should leave investors optimistic about the summer box office schedule.

China again led the way as the highest-grossing IMAX market with $9.4M, which was 14% of the film’s total Chinese box office on only 1% of the market’s screens. Worldwide, IMAX delivered 10% of the film’s weekend box office despite accounting for just 1% of screens. Moviegoers seemed to choose monster-sized screens to watch the battle when given a choice, a trend that could continue in America this week.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” expands to at least 1170 IMAX screens worldwide on March 31st when it debuts in North America — where pre-sales have been brisk with multiple shows already sold out across top-performing IMAX locations. The film will battle the HBO Max release, which gives viewers the option of watching the movie at home or in theaters.

“‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible, and audiences worldwide are answering the call — continuing to drive market share gains for IMAX and proving there is real business to be done for Hollywood blockbusters,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “We are particularly encouraged by the film’s strong debut in China, where audiences turned out in a big way for this Hollywood franchise.”

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is a much-needed upswing in the studio’s “Monsterverse,” and stands as the franchise’s biggest IMAX opening weekend in thirteen markets, including China, India, and Russia. In China, IMAX screens are featured in each of the film’s top ten highest grossing theaters. Despite capacity limitations of up to 50%, numerous markets delivered healthy per-screen averages in IMAX theaters, including Australia ($63K), Hong Kong ($51K), Saudi Arabia ($43K), Thailand ($31K), UAE ($21K) and Singapore ($21K).

