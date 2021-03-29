Weekend Box Office: ‘Nobody’ Knocks Out ‘Raya’ with $6.7M Debut

Bob Odenkirk’s “Nobody” hit the box office this weekend, hoping to capitalize on an empty release schedule ahead of next week’s monster-themed battle royal. WIthout a knockout punch on its opening weekend, the movie will hope to follow up the win with a strong second showing next week, along with a solid premiere on digital platforms.

“Nobody” topped the box office this weekend with a $6.7M debut across 2,460 locations. The movie is expected to gross $11.7M worldwide this weekend but will have to battle Godzilla and Kong next week. Ilya Naishuller directed “Nobody,” which stars Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, and Connie Nielsen.

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” dropped to second-place overall on the domestic chart, but the Disney movie pulled in another $3.5M at 2,212 locations this weekend. The animated-comedy, which has already made $28M domestically and $82.5M worldwide, is also available on Disney+. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed “Raya and the Last Dragon,” featuring the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tom and Jerry” landed in third-place with a $2.5M weekend across 2,464 locations. The film’s current domestic total sits at $37M and the movie has grossed $85.4M worldwide. Tim Story directed “Tom and Jerry,” starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The animated-comedy is also available to stream on HBO Max.

“Chaos Walking” took fourth-place overall with a $1.1M weekend in 2,036 locations. After four weeks in theaters, the sci-fi epic has made $11.4M domestically and $16.6M worldwide. Doug Liman directed “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, and Demián Bichir.

Roadside Attractions’ “The Courier” dropped four spots with a $1M weekend across 1,641 locations. The spy-thriller’s two-week total now stands at $3.4M domestically and $3.9M worldwide. Dominic Cooke directed “The Courier,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, and Jessie Buckley.

Theaters are hoping that “Godzilla vs. Kong” supercharges the box office next week. The monster showdown opened in 38 overseas markets and brought in over $121M. The actioner currently ranks as the top Hollywood debut in China since 2019 and is releasing in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31st.

photo credit: universal pictures

