Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ to Release in Theaters in July 2022

Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that the DC Extended Universe film “Black Adam” will release in theaters on July 29, 2022. Dwayne Johnson made the official announcement ahead of the UCLA-Alabama NCAA tournament game, with the studio claiming, “The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.”

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the long-delayed movie, working on a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, based off the original script by Adam Sztykiel. Johnson stars as the titular anti-hero, who first appeared in comics in the 1940s. Black Adam was a villain at the time but has moved into the anti-hero role since his early days with DC.

Pierce Brosnan made headlines this week after multiple outlets confirmed that the actor was taking on the role of Kate Nelson, a.k.a. Dr. Fate, in the upcoming movie. Dr. Fate has a substantial role in DC Comics and was a founding member of the Justice Society. The current Justice Society of America includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Warner Bros. Pictures has not released the official cast list at this time, but more information will be released over the next few months. The studio will start sharing teasers, costume reveals, and clips from the movie when we get closer to release day.

The next film from the DCEU is “The Suicide Squad,” written and directed by James Gunn. The movie’s all-star lineup includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese. Fans will also find Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis in the movie.

photo credit: sony pictures

