Anna Kendrick’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Stowaway’ Shares a Preview

Netflix released a first look trailer for “Stowaway,” a sci-fi thriller set to premiere on the platform on April 22nd. Joe Penna directed the movie, which stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Toni Collette.

Penna and Ryan Morrison wrote the script for the movie, and “Stowaway” is the second feature from the duo, after working on the Cannes Official Selection “Arctic.”

The logline reads, “On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway (Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).”

The film was shot entirely in Germany at Bavaria Studios in Munich and at MMC Studios in Cologne, with VFX handled by RISE Visual Effects Studios. Aram Tertzakian, Nick Spicer, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, and Ulrich Schwarz served as producers on the project, with Maxime Cottray, Nate Bolotin, Ryan Morrison, and Philipp Stendebach serving as executive producers.

Anna Kendrick has another thriller on the way called “Unsound,” with director Bharat Nalluri. Christopher Edwards and Matthew Ross wrote the screenplay for the project, which focuses on an investigation headed by a New England state trooper struggling with hearing loss. That movie does not have a release date at this time.

Fans of the genre can also keep “Plus/Minus” on their radar, a suspense-thriller starring Lili Reinhart. Wanuri Kahiu is attached to direct, with April Prosser writing the screenplay. Kahiu directed the 2018 romantic-drama “Rafik,” and was nominated for the Un Certain Regard Award and Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival. She was nominated and won awards at the Dublin International Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival, among others.

photo credit: netflix

