‘Magic The Gathering Arena’ App Launches Worldwide

“Magic: The Gathering Arena” is now available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play. The game offers touchscreen controls and allows players to manage and grow their Magic: The Gathering Arena collection on the go. Players can also match against others on mobile, tablets, Windows PC or Mac OS.

movies: ‘Suicide Squad’ Shares a Violent Preview of the Mayhem

“The phenomenal growth and popularity of Magic: The Gathering Arena has been driven by our dedicated community of players and fans – and we couldn’t be more grateful for their passion and support as we continue to evolve the brand to new platforms and experiences,” said Chris Cao, Executive Producer at Wizards of the Coast. “Today’s launch of MTG Arena on mobile and tablet devices marks a very important step to bringing the game of Magic to everyone, anywhere, any way they want to play.”

All MTG Arena card sets, formats, events, and deck building are supported on the app, including the latest set Kaldheim. Players can use their Wizards Account to access their existing MTG Arena collection, complete quests, and match against other players regardless of what platform they are using.

Interested players can find the app right here on Google Play and iTunes. You can shop the latest decks right here on Amazon.

Fans of the franchise can also look forward to a Netflix adaptation in the future from Joe and Anthony Russo. The series will feature an all-new storyline and expand on the Planeswalkers. The Russos will serve as executive producers on the new series. The Magic franchise began in 1993, connecting over 38M fans over the last 25 years and has been published in eleven languages and played in over 70 countries.

photo credit: hasbro

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.