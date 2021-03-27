‘Domino Masters’ Joins FOX’s Unscripted Slate

Eric Stonestreet will host a new unscripted competition series on FOX called “Domino Masters.” The series is currently scheduled to premiere on the network during the 2021-2022 season.

According to the announcement, the series will feature teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. Throughout the competition, Stonestreet, alongside the judges, will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce incredible challenges, and put the creations to the test until one team is crowned the winner.

movies: Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ adds Jack Farthing as Prince Charles

“Over the past year, fans of dominoes and chain reaction games took their creativity and passion to social media platforms, with outrageous and extraordinary displays, reimagining these classic games and introducing them to a whole new audience,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “DOMINO MASTERS will take this passion to a whole new level in a truly original format. And Eric is the perfect host to harness the fun and excitement, as viewers witness true artists creating some of the most innovative domino topples ever envisioned.”

The official description reads, “Domino Masters brings imagination and creative ingenuity to life when teams of domino enthusiasts go head-to-head in a toppling tournament to create mind-blowing masterpieces, with infinite possibilities and thousands of tiles and unique kinetic devices. Sixteen skilled teams will compete against each other in ambitious domino building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur domino topplers. In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their topples. The competing pairs who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of Domino Masters.”

The series joins FOX’s ever-expandnig slate of unscripted series, including “The Masked Singer,” “The Masked Dancer,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “Name that Tune,” and “Cherries Wild.”

culture: Monopoly is Updating the Community Chest Cards and Wants Your Help

Fans probably know Stonestreet best from his role as “Cameron Tucker” on “Modern Family,” for which he earned two Emmy Awards in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category in 2010 and 2012. Stonestreet also garnered a 2011 Emmy nomination; Golden Globe nominations in 2011, 2012, and 2013; Screen Actors Guild nominations in 2012, 2013, and 2015; and a TCA Award nomination for his work on the series.

.@ericstonestreet just got a new title to add to his resume!



Don't miss him hosting #DominoMasters — coming soon to @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/aG3nmapOcD — Domino Masters (@DominoMasterFOX) March 26, 2021

photo credit: fox

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter