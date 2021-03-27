John Stamos’ ‘Big Shot’ Hits Disney+ in April

Disney+ dropped an official trailer for “Big Shot,” a new original series slated to premiere on the platform on April 16th. The story follows Coach Korn, played by John Stamos, who, after getting ousted from the NCAA, is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school.

The description reads, “He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic coach. By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.”

Stamos stars in the series with Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Richard Robichaux. The show also features a talented group of young actors, including Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, and Cricket Wampler.

“Big Shot” is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The series was created and Executive Produced by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, and Brad Garrett; Bill D’Elia also serves as Executive Producer.

Disney shared the first look trailer on social media to get subscribers excited for the premiere date. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Together they’ll conquer the court. BigShot​, an Original Series, is streaming April 16 on DisneyPlus​.”

The current hit on Disney+ is “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which is already two episodes in at this point. Disney’s hit series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will start its second season on May 14th, so fans can keep that premiere on their radar. In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

photo credit: disney

