Netflix’s Anime Slate adds ‘Record of Ragnarok’ and ‘EDEN’

Netflix’s virtual event this weekend announced that “Record of Ragnarok,” an anime adaptation of the manga of the same name, will premiere in June 2021. The new project joins “The Way of the Househusband” in April 2021 and “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness,” slated to release later this year. “Yasuke” will premiere in April 2021 and “Eden” in May 2021, and both projects are brand new stories brought to life by international creators.

In total, Netflix plans to release “around 40” new original anime titles in 2021, and detailed several new series. The stage event also included appearances from Japanese voice talents Kenjiro Tsuda (The Way of the Househusband), Marika Kono (Eden), and Toshiyuki Morikawa (RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness).

Netflix also released the official descriptions and launch dates for the new series. You can read them below, as provided by Netflix. Other notable titles on Netflix’s upcoming anime slate includes series based on “Lara Croft,” “The Witcher,” “The Terminator,” and “Godzilla.” Other titles include “Trese,” starring Shay Mitchell and Liza Soberano, and a prequel to Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.”

Record of Ragnarok: June 2021

Voice Cast: Miyuki Sawashiro, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Tomokazu Seki, Hikaru Midorikawa, Wataru Takagi

“Record of Ragnarok is the story of 13 gods from across the globe and 13 of the world’s most notable humans fighting it out in one-on-one battles to decide the fate of humanity. Based on the manga created by Azychika, Shinya Umemura, and Takumi Fukui, an earnest battle of transcendental rage begins!”

Based on a manga by Azychika, Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui Director: Masao Okubo Series Composition: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Character Design: Masaki Sato Music: Koji Takanashi Animation Production: GRAPHINICA.

YASUKE: April 29, 2021

“In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.”

Director, Creator, Executive Producer: LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters) Character Design: Takeshi Koike Music & Executive producer: Flying Lotus Animation Production: MAPPA Voice Cast (Yasuke) & Executive Producer: LaKeith Stanfield

EDEN: May 27, 2021

“Thousands of years in the future, a city known as “Eden” is inhabited solely by Artificially Intelligent robots whose former masters vanished long ago. On a routine assignment, within the depths of the city, two maintenance robots accidentally awaken a human baby girl from stasis, questioning all they were taught to believe– that humans were nothing more than a forbidden ancient myth. Together, the two robots secretly raise the child in a safe haven outside Eden.”

Director: Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) Producer: Justin Leach Character design: Toshihiro Kawamoto Concept design: Christophe Ferreira Screenplay: Kimiko Ueno Background art director: Clover Xie Music: Kevin Penkin Animation Production: CGCG

The Way of the Househusband: April 8, 2021

Cast: Kenjiro Tsuda, Shizuka Ito, Kazuyuki Okitsu

“Feared among the yakuza as “The Immortal Dragon,” Tatsu is a legend of the underworld with an impressive number of defeated rival gangs under his belt. However, hoping to wash his hands of his past, Tatsu gets married and devotes himself fully to the way of the househusband by diligently undertaking the cooking, cleaning, washing and grocery shopping each day. On the other hand, there’s one person who’s not happy about Tatsu’s new domestic life — his tough, former yakuza underling, Masa. As Tatsu tries his best to pursue the way of the househusband, one assassin after another tries their hand at taking him out!”

Based on a story by Kosuke Oono Director: Chiaki Kon (Nodame Cantabile, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal) Series Composition: Susumu Yamakawa Theme Song performed by UchikubiGokumonDoukoukai Opening song, Shufu no michi / ending song, ”Kiwami”meoto kaido Animation Production: J.C.STAFF.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: 2021

“In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.”

Original Work/Production/Supervision: Capcom Co., Ltd. Full 3DCG animation production: Quebico Production: TMS Entertainment.

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter