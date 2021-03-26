Blumhouse’s ‘Fall River’ Docuseries to Premiere in May

The four-part docuseries “Fall River” will premiere on Epix on May 16th. The network announced the premiere date this week with a first look trailer, highlighting the backstory and setting. The series is from Blumhouse and Executive Producer and Director James Buddy Day, and the docuseries dives into satanic cults and murder.

The description reads, “In 1979 – almost 90 years after infamous, accused murderer Lizzie Borden’s notorious acquittal – Fall River, Massachusetts would become home to another terrifying series of crimes. When three young women were killed in a streak of brutal murders, police alleged a satanic cult was practicing human sacrifice. The cult leader, a man named Carl Drew, was captured and sent to prison for life without parole.”

The network added, “Twenty years after the trial, the lead investigator Paul Carey became so haunted by inconsistencies in the stories that he re-investigated his own case after he retired. Evidence surfaced that brought the entire story into question. Now through exclusive interviews, including intimate conversations with Drew, new witnesses, and illuminating evidence, this documentary series will tell the true story of a town caught in the grips of the paranoia and fear around the 1980s Satanic Panic and will shed light on murders that were thought to have been solved.”

True-crime fans can set a reminder to catch the docuseries on May 16th and can catch a preview below.

photo credit: epix

