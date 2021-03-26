Georgina Campbell’s ‘Wildcat’ Goes Digital in April

Saban Films will release “Wildcat” in select theaters on April 23rd, followed by the on-demand and digital version on April 27th. Jonathan W. Stokes wrote and directed the thriller, which stars Georgina Campbell, Luke Benward, Ibrahim Renno, Mido Hamada, and Ali Olomi.

The synopsis reads, “An ambitious reporter (Georgina Campbell) stationed in the Middle East is taken captive after a militant group ambushes her convoy. Convinced that the young woman is hiding her true identity, they’ll stop at nothing to extract information crucial to the success of their upcoming terrorist attack. With time running out, she must find a way to survive and turn the tables on her assailants.”

DC fans might know Campbell from her role as Lyta-Zod from the short-lived series “Krypton.” She also appeared in the hit series “Broadchurch,” “Black Mirror,” “His Dark Materials,” and “The Pale Horse,” and is expected to star in the upcoming horror-comedy “All My Friends Hate Me.” The movie also stars Christopher Fairbank and Joshua McGuire, with Andrew Gaynord directing. That project does not have a release date at this time.

The studio released a first look trailer for “Wildcat” on social media this week to announce the premiere date. If you missed the promotional video, you can watch it below for a quick look at the cast and setting.

The box office is starting to pick up, with “Godzilla vs. Kong” releasing in select theaters and HBO Max next week. While Warner Bros. Pictures and Disney are leveraging their streaming platforms to release new movies, digital platforms, Hulu, and Netflix are still the best place to see something new while we wait for the new movies.

photo credit: saban films

