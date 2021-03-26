Naomie Harris Joins ‘Man Who Fell to Earth’ Series

Showtime’s upcoming “The Man Who Fell to Earth” series added Oscar, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globe award nominee Naomie Harris to the cast list. Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.

“To be working with an actor of Naomie’s caliber is an absolute dream,” said Kurtzman, Lumet and Hlavin. “Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

Harris joins Oscar and Emmy nominee and BAFTA Award winner Chiwetel Ejiofor, and the series is slated to begin production in London this spring. The show was initially scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ but will now stream exclusively on Showtime in 2022.

The show’s description reads, “Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.”

Harris recently wrapped production on the feature film “Swan Song,” re-teaming her with Moonlight co-star, Mahershala Ali. She will next be seen in “Venom 2” and will reprise her role as Eve Moneypenny in the upcoming Bond film “No Time to Die.” Harris was nominated for Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe awards for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress for her work in the Oscar-winning feature film “Moonlight.”

The upcoming sci-fi drama is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin and STUDIOCANAL’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. “The Man Who Fell to Earth” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly.

photo credit: sony pictures

