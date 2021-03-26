‘Home Before Dark’ Returns for Season 2 in June

Apple’s “Home Before Dark” series will return with new episodes in June. AppleTV confirmed that the show’s second season will begin on June 11th and will have ten episodes. Fans can stream the first episode on June 11th, and a new episode will release weekly, every Friday.

The new season of the dramatic mystery series stars Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess and is inspired by real-life young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak. .

The platform added, “In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation – with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.”

In addition to Prince and Sturgess, “Home Before Dark” stars Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini.

The series is executive produced by Showrunner Dana Fox, Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, Dara Resnik, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Sharlene Martin. It was co-created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik.

The series debuted on AppleTV+ back in April 2020. “Home Before Dark” is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content. The complete first season of “Home Before Dark” is now streaming on Apple TV+. Catch up on season one here: apple.co/-homebeforedark.

Fans of the series will have to wait a little longer to watch a trailer for the new episodes, but with a release date around the corner, Apple should release a few teasers sometime over the next few weeks.

The series joins AppleTV’s expanding slate on the platform, which also includes “ghostwriter,” “Dickinson,” “Wolfwalkers,” “Central Park,” and “Stillwater,” along more adult-oriented content like “Mythic Quest,” “Servant,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Tehran.”

