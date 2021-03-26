‘Suicide Squad’ Shares a Violent Preview of the Mayhem

HBO Max shared a trailer for “Suicide Squad,” reminding subscribers that the movie will debut in theaters and on the platform on August 6th.

The movie, from writer and director James Gunn, stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese. Fans will also find Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis in the movie.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “The Super-Villains have a chance to get out of jail but only by joining the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. With a team made up of Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn, how will this collection of cons work together?”

After the movie premiere, HBO Max will also release a “Peacemaker” spinoff series, which will include John Cena, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee’s characters from “The Suicide Squad.” They will be joined by Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chris Conrad.

The studio’s description of the movie offers more details on the story. The synopsis reads, “Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”

The first “Suicide Squad” was released back in 2016, and the film was a massive success for the studio after receiving mixed reviews from both fans and critics. The DC installment went on to make over $768M worldwide.

Charles Roven and Peter Safran produced "The Suicide Squad," with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda, and Richard Suckle serving as executive producers.

photo credit: warner bros pictures

