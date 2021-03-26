Alamo Drafthouse Hosting a ‘Dazed and Confused’ Cast Reunion

Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, and director Richard Linklater will reunite through Zoom for a “Dazed and Confused” reunion. Jack Black is hosting the event, and the pre-recorded conversation will be shown along with screenings of the film, the week of 4/20, in theaters around the world.

“As founder and artistic director of the Austin Film Society, I know firsthand that community cinemas like ours are vital cultural spaces,” says Richard Linklater. “It’s important for everyone to do their part to ensure that theaters can make it to the other side of this pandemic. We can’t come together as a community unless we have places to gather where we can share experiences, and cinemas are at the heart of that.”

The event marks the second of Alamo Drafthouse’s “Support Local Cinemas” events. The initiative launched earlier this month with “The Lord of the Rings” reunion, bringing back eleven cast members to talk about the franchise with Stephen Colbert.

“We’ve found the movies that resonate the most during COVID are warm, nostalgic, feel-good titles that we refer to as ‘eminently re-watchable,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse Founder, and Executive Chairman. “Perhaps the king of our rewatchable cult favorite movies is Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused, and I’m delighted that Richard, Matthew, Parker, and Jack are giving us their time for this event.”

Screenings of “Dazed and Confused” start on April 20th and will continue through the end of May in cinemas worldwide. Tickets are on sale for screenings at Alamo Drafthouse locations at drafthouse.com/Dazed. Fans should check with their local cinema for showtimes and availability.

Both events will also be available as Your Own Private Alamo bookings, Alamo Drafthouse’s ‘personal theater’ option where guests can quickly and easily reserve a showing for their family and friends. Additionally, for fans who are unable to make it out to a theater safely at this time, the reunion conversations will be shared online via Alamo On Demand later this year.

