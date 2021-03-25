Amanda Gorman to Join Oprah on ‘The Oprah Conversation’

Amanda Gorman, the inspirational 23-year-old author and activist that found national attention and praise during the Presidential inauguration this year, will sit down with Oprah Winfrey on “The Oprah Conversation.” The interview will be available to stream on AppleTV+ starting on March 26th.

“Amanda Gorman is a young woman who stepped into a moment in history with enormous grace and dignity,” said Oprah Winfrey. “I was enthralled by her youthful spirit from the first moment we met, and very much looked forward to hearing her unpack all that has happened to her the past few months.”

Named the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, the youngest inaugural poet in US history, Gorman discusses “The Hill We Climb,” the moving poem she delivered at the historic inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The published copy of “The Hill We Climb” is a bestseller on Amazon.

Apple’s description reads, “In this remarkable new interview, Gorman joins Oprah for a heartfelt conversation that celebrates the legendary literary heroes who inspire her work, and introduces viewers to her mother and the other important women in her life who have encouraged her pursuit of poetry.”

The platform added, “Gorman also reveals her process for crafting the poem that captivated the world and catapulted her to fame, and shares personal stories from her upbringing that led her to this moment. As she reflects on the impact of her work, she looks ahead to share her hopes for the future, both personally and for the nation.”

“The Oprah Conversation” is an Apple Original series that features Oprah leading intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft, exclusively on Apple TV+. Filmed remotely, Oprah hosts conversations that aim to bring truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, revealing gripping stories of human connection.

The series explores impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world, and also offers poignant conversations between Oprah and change-makers such as Emmanuel Acho, host of the provocative web series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” in a two-part episode; Professor Ibram X. Kendi, bestselling author of “How to Be an Antiracist”; Bryan Stevenson, Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author of the memoir that inspired the acclaimed film “Just Mercy”; global music icon Mariah Carey; Oscar-winning actor and humanitarian Matthew McConaughey; legendary Grammy Award winner Stevie Wonder; quintessential songwriter and storyteller Dolly Parton; and the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

photo credit: apple

