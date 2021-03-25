Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ adds Jack Farthing as Prince Charles

NEON celebrated the start of production on Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” in the UK with another look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. Parts of the movie have already been filmed in Germany, and the studio is expected to release the film in autumn 2021, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death in 2022.

The film focuses on one weekend when Princess Diana spent a Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate. It’s there, in Norfolk, that she decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

The description reads, “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana, alongside BAFTA Award nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris. The studio also confirmed that Jack Farthing will play Prince Charles in the project.

Pablo Larraín directed “Spencer,” working from a screenplay by Academy Award nominee Steven Knight. Juan de Dios Larraín produces the film for Fabula Films, with Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film, and BAFTA award winner and Academy Award nominee Paul Webster for Shoebox Films.

Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, and Christina Zisa serve as executive producers, with Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, and Ryan Heller. The studio has not announced an exact release date at this time, but teaser trailers and promotional videos will give us a date over the next few months.

photo credit: neon

