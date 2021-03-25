‘Spiral’ Horror-Thriller Moves Ahead on Release Schedule

The horror-thriller “Spiral” moved ahead on the box office schedule, jumping from late May to May 14th. Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson star in the film, produced by the original “Saw” team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

The description reads, “A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

May will be a busy month for new releases, with some films hitting theaters and others releasing on digital platforms. The long-delayed “Woman in the Window” thriller with Amy Adams and Gary Oldman moved to Netflix, and Disney announced that “Cruella” would release on Disney+. Universal Pictures’ “A Quiet Place II” is sticking with a theatrical release, currently slated to debut on May 28th.

“Spiral” is part of the “Saw” franchise, which started in 2004. The original film made almost $104M worldwide, and the sequel, “Saw II,” made over $147M globally. “Saw III” hit theaters in 2006 and grossed over $164M, and “Saw IV” released a year later and brought in $139M.

The franchise continued with “Saw V” and the worldwide total dropped to $113.8M in 2008. “Saw VI” only made $68M in 2009 and Lionsgate dropped the numbers in the title moving forward. “Saw: The Final Chapter” hit theaters in 2010 and made $136M globally. After a seven-year absence, “Jigsaw” released in 2017, and that movie made $103M worldwide.

photo credit: lionsgate

