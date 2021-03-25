CBS Orders ‘FBI’ Spinoff ‘FBI International’ to Series

CBS is expanding the FBI franchise with another spinoff, this one called “FBI: International.” The series will join “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” on the network’s 2021-2022 schedule and comes from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf.

The network stated that “FBI: International” will debut in a crossover episode of “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” sometime next season.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Wolf commented. “The showrunners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: International offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

movies: ‘Mitchells vs. The Machines’ Will Release in April

The official description reads, “FBI: International follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be.”

Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, and Arthur Forney will executive produce the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Haas will serve as showrunner.

In its third season, FBI scores over 11M viewers every week and is television’s #3 drama. The series currently ranks as Wolf’s most-watched series on any network. “FBI: Most Wanted” follows closely behind, delivering over 8.8M viewers. The show was the #1 new drama on television last season.

The renewals of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted join “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” and “The Equalizer,” which were announced earlier this year

photo credit: cbs

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter