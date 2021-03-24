Steven Yeun and Ali Wong to Star in A24 Series ‘Beef’ on Netflix

Netflix ordered the new series “Beef” from Lee Sung Jin and A24 Studios. The new show will star Oscar nominee Steven Yeun and Ali Wong and follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

“Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24, and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them,” Lee Sung Jin said in a statement. “I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

The upcoming dramedy’s first season has ten thirty-minute episodes, with Lee Sung Jin serving as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Steven Yeun is producing through his company Universal Remote and serves as an executive producer on the project. Ali Wong also serves as an executive producer.

Jinny Howe, VP, Drama Development, Original Series at Netflix added, “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.”

Yeun recently starred in A24’s hit drama “Minari” with Yeri Han and Alan S. Kim. The movie was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Yeun, Best Director, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Original Screenplay and Original Score. The film was also nominated for six BAFTAs, three SAG awards, and won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture.

photo credit: a24

