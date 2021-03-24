‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Spinoff ‘ Heads to CW and HBO

The mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows” is getting a spinoff series called “Wellington Paranormal.” The CW Network announced the series acquisition on Wednesday afternoon, in partnership with HBOMax. Another spinoff, also called “What We Do in the Shadows,” airs on FX and stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless, Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, and Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson.

The new series is a spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film, not the FX series, from award-winning creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The New Zealand-based “Wellington Paranormal” will make its U.S. broadcast debut on The CW, and the horror-comedy series is slated for the network’s summer schedule. The network explained that exact dates and times would be announced at a later time.

The show marks the first co-acquisition of a primetime series between The CW Network and HBOMax. Every episode of the supernatural comedy series will first air on The CW and will be available to stream on the network’s free, ad-supported digital platforms (The CW app and CWTV.com) and WarnerMedia’s subscription-based platform, HBOMax, the day following its broadcast, throughout the season.

The series description adds, “Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of Officers O’Leary and Minogue, hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka, investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.”

The series was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, who serve as executive producers of the series with Paul Yates. “Wellington Paranormal” is produced by The New Zealand Documentary Board.

