Nida Manzoor’s Punk-Rock Comedy ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Shares a Look at the Band

Peacock shared a first-look photo from the upcoming series “We Are Lady Parts,” a music comedy following a Muslim female punk band who call themselves Lady Parts.

The series is written, created, and directed by Nida Manzoor, and stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail, and Aiysha Hart. The show will feature original punk songs and cover tracks, written and adapted by Nida and her siblings Shez Manzoor, who also scored the show, Sanya Manzoor and Benni Fregin.

The network’s description reads, “We Are Lady Parts shows the highs and lows of the band – Lady Parts – as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussain – a geeky microbiology PhD student, who’s on the lookout for love and is recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist. Lady Parts’ fierce and enigmatic frontwoman Saira sees something in Amina. However, the other members – taxi-driving drummer Ayesha, cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist Bisma and the band’s wheeler-dealer band manager Momtaz – are not convinced she is right for their band. Amina has never met girls like this before, and she’s soon swept up in their joyful, anarchic energy and punk spirit. But she becomes torn and caught up between two different worlds – that of her more strait-laced university friends led by her bestie Noor and the world of Lady Parts. Will she be the key to the band’s success? And – will she finally find a husband?”

movies: ‘Mitchells vs. The Machines’ Will Release in April

Peacock also has the comedy ‘Girls5Eva’ on its upcoming schedule. That series follows a group of girls reuniting with their one-hit wonder bandmates after 30 years. The show stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.

photo credit: peacock

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter