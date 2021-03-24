Wayne Che Yip to Direct Multiple ‘Lord of the Rings’ Episodes

Amazon Studios announced that British Chinese director Wayne Che Yip has joined the Amazon Original The Lord of the Rings television series as a director and co-executive producer.

“It is a true honor to be invited into the world of Tolkien by J.D. & Patrick and Amazon Studios. Every day I look forward to working with the incredible team here in New Zealand as we humbly contribute to the legacy of the greatest stories ever told,“ said Yip.

The Lord of the Rings prequel series is currently filming in New Zealand, and Yip will direct four episodes, according to the studio. He continues the work of Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona, who directed the first two episodes of the series for Amazon.

Yip is best known for his work directing popular genre content including “Hunters,” “Preacher”,” Utopia” (Channel 4), and “Doctor Who,” Yip also recently directed episodes of Amazon Studios’ upcoming epic fantasy series, “The Wheel of Time,” which is based on the fantasy novel collection and expected to premiere later this year.

While exact details are slim, the new series will occur during the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The events take place in Tolkien’s The Silmarillion, which you can read right here on Amazon.

The studio’s description reads, “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

