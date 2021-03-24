Jessica Brown Findlay’s ‘The Banishing’ Lands on Shudder in April

Shudder released an official trailer for “The Banishing,” a Christopher Smith-directed horror-thriller slated to premiere on the platform on April 15th. “The Banishing” will stream exclusively on Shudder in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle where available. The thriller stars Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Lynch, and John Heffernan, and fans of the genre can watch the first look trailer below for a quick look at the story and setting.

The description reads, “From acclaimed director Chris Smith comes The Banishing, which tells the true story of the most haunted house in England. A young reverend and his wife and daughter move into a manor with a horrifying secret. When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs. They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist…or risk losing their daughter.”

Fans might know Jessica Brown Findlay best from her role as Lady Sybil Branson on the hit drama “Downton Abbey.” Findlay also played Charlotte Wells in “Harlots” and voices Lenore on Netflix’s popular anime “Castlevania.” Jessica also starred in the “Brave New World” series adaptation as Lenina Crowne, and is starring in the fantasy family-musical “Iris Warriors” from director Roydon Turner alongside Cindy Okkers and Sven-Eric Muller.

“The Banishing” is a WestEnd Films production.

Fans of the genre should also set a reminder for “The Power,” another Shudder exclusive releasing on April 8th. Corinna Faith wrote and directed the horror-thriller, which stars Rose Williams, Shakira Rahman, Charlie Carrick, Diveen Henry, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Nuala McGowan, Emma Rigby, and Theo Barklem-Biggs.

photo credit: shudder

