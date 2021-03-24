Kaskade is Headlining a Rocket League Rave in Fortnite

Epic Games is throwing another virtual event this weekend, and everyone’s invited to join. Grammy-nominated DJ Kaskade will headline the celebration in Epic Games’ Fortnite and Houseparty, and it will be set in the world of Rocket League.

The virtual concert comes from a partnership with electronic music label Monstercat, and will have “heightened production elements and immersive story-driven visuals in XR,” according to Epic Games. During the show, Kaskade will travel between Stadiums, drive Rocket League cars, and arrive at the new Neon Fields for a festival-style performance.

You and your friends can join in at Fortnite or Houseparty. To view the concert in Fortnite, simply squad up and enter Party Royale in the game with your friends. If you’re headed to Houseparty, just open the video chat app at the concert date, and the concert will play on the video player. Guests can watch along with up to 8 friends.

Epic Games will probably release a few teasers and reminders on social media ahead of the event. Everyone still under lockdown can meet up over the weekend and watch along live with their favorite crew. These virtual concerts bring in a sizeable crowd, and have become very popular over the last few years. Previous artists include Marshmello, Travis Scott, Diplo, and BTS, all hosting a wide-array of live shows and special events.

If you’re the type that needs to set reminders, the concert airs Friday, March 26th at 8 PM ET and reruns on Saturday, March 27th, at 9 AM ET and 2 PM ET. Anyone that missed the Fortnite Battle Pass Trailer for Chapter 2 Season 6 that Epic Games released last week can watch the promotional video below for a quick preview of the unlockables and cosmetics.

photo credit: epic games

