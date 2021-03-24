Regal Theatres to Reopen with ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Godzilla vs Kong’

Cineworld Group announced that Regal Theatres will reopen this April. The theaters have been closed for the last six months, and the phased reopening will begin with a limited number of cinemas opening for “Godzilla vs. Kong” on April 2nd and going wider with “Mortal Kombat” on April 16th. Cineworld also plans to reopen in the U.K., its second largest market, in May.

“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” said Mooky Greidinger, Chief Executive Officer of Cineworld. “With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience. With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets. We will also be monitoring developments closely in the U.K. and across Europe as we set to gradually reopen across the world in line with local government guidance.”

Cineworld also announced a new multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Pictures Group, that will bring the films in the U.S. as of their opening. Beginning in 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures Group theatrical releases will have a 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity, with certain provisions. That also means that the days of HBO Max streaming day-and-date with theaters, is coming to an end.

As for the UK, Warner Bros. and Cineworld have agreed to an exclusive theatrical window of 31 days prior to PVOD, and an extended window of 45 days for films that open to an agreed upon box-office threshold.

“We are very happy for the agreement with Warner Bros. This agreement shows the studio’s commitment to the theatrical business and we see this agreement as an important milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros,” Greidinger added.

“This is a great moment for us– the US market represents 75% of our business– and soon will be followed with all our markets. We are great believers in the theatrical experience, which only a year ago (2019) generated $43B worldwide,” Greidinger summarized. “We have no doubt that by offering our customers the highest level for watching a movie, Cineworld and Regal will continue to be – The Best Place to Watch a Movie.”

