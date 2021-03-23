‘Black Widow’ and ‘Cruella’ Move to Disney+ in Box Office Changes

Disney shook up the box office schedule on Tuesday afternoon, moving Marvel movies and films acquired from 20th Century Fox. The significant changes are the Marvel films “Black Widow” and “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” along with “The King’s Man,” and “Death on the Nile,” with several films now releasing on Disney+.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Disney seems pleased with the recent release of “Raya and The Last Dragon” on Disney+ and will now release “Cruella” and “Black Widow” on the platform. Both films will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on Friday, May 28th, and on Friday, July 9th, respectively.

Pixar’s “Luca” will stream directly on Disney+ beginning Friday, June 18th, as a special offering to kick-off the summer season. The company stated that in international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the film will be released theatrically, with premiere dates to be announced.

Ryan Reynold’s “Free Guy” moved to August 13, 2021, and Disney will release the Marvel installment “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on September 3, 2021. The long-delayed “The King’s Man” will now release on December 22, 2021, and “Deep Water” and “Death on the Nile” have been moved to 2022. Those release dates are January 14, 2022, and February 11, 2022, respectively.

photo credit: disney

