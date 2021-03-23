HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ Previews a Supernatural Story with a Victorian Twist

HBO’s drama series “The Nevers” will premiere Part One of the debut season with six episodes starting on April 11th. The network announced that Part Two’s six episodes will follow at a later date, and the show will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

The description reads, “August, 1896. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.”

HBO also detailed the cast and characters appearing in the first season, and you can read the cast list and character descriptions below (as detailed by the network). HBO also released a first look trailer for the new season, offering a quick preview of the cast and setting.

Olivia Williams as Lavinia Bidlow, the wealthy benefactress funding the orphanage for Amalia’s outcasts, who are also known as the Touched.



as Lavinia Bidlow, the wealthy benefactress funding the orphanage for Amalia’s outcasts, who are also known as the Touched. James Norton as Hugo Swann, the rich and irreverent proprietor of a den of iniquity.



as Hugo Swann, the rich and irreverent proprietor of a den of iniquity. Tom Riley as Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, Lavinia’s sweet, awkward, younger brother with a secret of his own.



as Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, Lavinia’s sweet, awkward, younger brother with a secret of his own. Pip Torrens as Lord Gilbert Massen, a high-ranking government official leading the crusade against our heroines.



as Lord Gilbert Massen, a high-ranking government official leading the crusade against our heroines. Ben Chaplin as Inspector Frank Mundi, who’s torn between his police duties and moral compass.



as Inspector Frank Mundi, who’s torn between his police duties and moral compass. Emmy-nominee Denis O’Hare as Edmund Hague, a deranged doctor searching for the source of the powers.



as Edmund Hague, a deranged doctor searching for the source of the powers. Amy Manson as the tortured, murderous Maladie, who derives power from pain.



as the tortured, murderous Maladie, who derives power from pain. Rochelle Neil as the fire-wielding Annie “Bonfire” Carby, one of Maladie’s motley gang.



as the fire-wielding Annie “Bonfire” Carby, one of Maladie’s motley gang. Zackary Momoh as orphanage doctor Horatio Cousens, whose turn equips him with healing powers.



as orphanage doctor Horatio Cousens, whose turn equips him with healing powers. Eleanor Tomlinson as Mary Brighton, a broken and resilient performer pursuing her dream of singing on stage.



as Mary Brighton, a broken and resilient performer pursuing her dream of singing on stage. Elizabeth Berrington as Lucy Best, adaptive and streetwise, her quick-wit and high spirits mask the pain of a tragic past.



as Lucy Best, adaptive and streetwise, her quick-wit and high spirits mask the pain of a tragic past. Anna Devlin as Primrose Chattoway who, at ten feet tall and a dreamy demeanor, wishes to be an ordinary girl not taking up too much space.



as Primrose Chattoway who, at ten feet tall and a dreamy demeanor, wishes to be an ordinary girl not taking up too much space. Kiran Sonia Sawar as Harriet Kaur, a young Scottish Sikh and aspiring lawyer, determined to live her life as she planned.



as Harriet Kaur, a young Scottish Sikh and aspiring lawyer, determined to live her life as she planned. Viola Prettejohn as Myrtle Haplisch, a middle-class girl rescued from a family who cannot understand her – literally, as she can no longer speak any form of language they understand.



as Myrtle Haplisch, a middle-class girl rescued from a family who cannot understand her – literally, as she can no longer speak any form of language they understand. Ella Smith as Désireé Blodgett, a prostitute with a power that gets her in trouble and a six-year old son who never speaks.



as Désireé Blodgett, a prostitute with a power that gets her in trouble and a six-year old son who never speaks. Vinnie Heaven as Nimble Jack, a rakish and charming young thief and an expert at breaking and entering.



as Nimble Jack, a rakish and charming young thief and an expert at breaking and entering. Nick Frost as feared criminal overlord Declan “Beggar King” Orrun.

photo credit: hbo

