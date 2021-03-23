‘Mitchells vs. The Machines’ Will Release in April

Sony Pictures’ “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” will release on Netflix on April 30th.

The long-delayed animated-comedy was first called “Connected” but was later retitled and delayed several times over. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters on January 10, 2020, but was pushed to September 18th because of the ongoing health crisis. The studio delayed the film again to October 23rd, then made a deal with Netflix to release the movie on the platform.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller produced the project, which features the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Blake Griffin, Conan O’Brien, Doug the Pug, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Alex Hirsch, and Jay Pharoah.

The official description reads, “When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time.”

The studio added, “Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!”

Fans of the genre will finally get to see the movie at the end of April, which is only a few weeks away.

Animated-comedies have dominated the box office during the health crisis. This weekend, Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” passed the $60M mark worldwide, while “Tom and Jerry” reached $77M. “The Croods: A New Age,” which has been in theaters for 17 weeks, hit $160M worldwide this weekend. All three movies are also available on streaming services and digital platforms.

photo credit: netflix

