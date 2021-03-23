Chiwetel Ejiofor’s ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Moves to Showtime

Paramout+ will no longer be the launchpad for “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” Showtime will stream the upcoming original drama series, which stars Oscar and Emmy nominee and BAFTA Award-winner Chiwetel Ejiofor. The new series is now slated to debut on the network in 2022.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series, and serve as showrunners with executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes of the series according to the network, and Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Heather Kadin are also executive producing.

“We could not be more excited to bring The Man Who Fell to Earth to Showtime,” said Winograde. “This provocative drama, beautifully written by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, and John Hlavin, harkens to the original film but feels reborn in capturing the themes of modern culture while challenging our assumptions of human nature. Chiwetel Ejiofor is a mesmerizing actor who draws you in with every action, thought, and emotion, and he will be a phenomenal force igniting this journey.”

Production on the show is slated to start in London in April. The show is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film that starred David Bowie. Showtime stated that “The Man Who Fell to Earth” will follow a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

culture: Monopoly is Updating the Community Chest Cards and Wants Your Help

“Everything about this extraordinary story and its creative origins demands a bold, subversive approach to exploring what it means to be human in a world that’s never been more connected and disconnected,” said Kurtzman, Lumet, and Hlavin. “David Nevins and the entire CBS Studios team have really inspired us with their passion for this legacy, and we’re thrilled to call Showtime our new home.”

photo credit: showtime

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter