‘Black Monday’ and ‘The Chi’ Return in May with ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’

Showtime announced that the fourth season of “The Chi,” the third season of the comedy “Black Monday,” and the freshman comedy series “Flatbush Misdemeanors” will premiere on May 23rd.

The new series in the group is the half-hour comedy “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” created and written by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, who both star. The series follows Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

“The Chi” was created and is executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, along with executive producer and Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Common. According to the network, Season three was up nearly 30% in viewership over season two across all platforms. The Season four cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker, along with Luke James, and Curtiss Cook, who have been upped to series regulars in season four.

Kandi Burruss and La La Anthony are set to return as guest stars in the new season, along with Tabitha Brown and Jason Weaver. The series is currently in production on 10 episodes in Chicago.

“Black Monday” stars and is executive produced by Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Don Cheadle. The series also stars two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy winner Andrew Rannells, and Regina Hall, who serve as producers, and Paul Scheer.

The series description added, “Season two followed Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) as they took over the TBD Group, while Mo (Cheadle) and Keith (Scheer) fled to Miami. Along the way, Blair used a congressman, Dawn used a college fund honcho, Keith got used by the Leighman Brothers, and Tiff (Casey Wilson) used her Georgina Jeans capital on a hot new trend – skants! At the end of season two, Dawn took the hit for Black Monday, and Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted The Mo Co. What lies in store for him, his band of underdogs, and his enemies will all play out in the 10-episode third season.”

photo credit: showtime

