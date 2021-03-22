‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Debut Tops Records for Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand on Disney+, and everything’s working out great for Disney. The debut of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” last weekend broke records for the platform, which is still riding high after a record-number of new subscribers joined Disney+ to stream “WandaVision.”

According to the streaming service, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” ranked as the most-watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend, which was Friday, March 19th through Sunday, March 22nd. The first episode was also the most-watched title overall for the same period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets.

The premiere of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” joins the premieres of Marvel Studios’ first live-action series, “WandaVision,” and the season two premiere of “The Mandalorian” from Lucasfilm as the three most-watched Disney+ Original series opening weekends to-date.

The series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The description adds, “The pair, who came together in the final moments of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.”

The next live-action series on the market is the “Loki” series, scheduled to premiere on June 11th. That series also occurs after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and stars Tom Hiddleston as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” debuted worldwide on Disney+ March 19, 2021.

photo credit: disney+

