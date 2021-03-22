Cara Delevingne and Puma Launch Eco-Conscious Yoga Collection ‘Exhale’

Cara Delevingne’s long-awaited eco-conscious yoga collection is now available to all. The new collaboration between PUMA and Delevingne is called the Exhale Collection and focuses on sustainability by using eco-conscious materials, including 70% recycled polyester, while fully offsetting any unavoidable emissions. You can shop the collection online and be one-month early for Earth Day, on April 22nd if you need a reminder, treating yourself to something new while being Earth-conscious.

“Yoga is one of my biggest passions, it has impacted my life in such a positive way. When PUMA approached me about partnering to create a yoga line, I was thrilled. We both are very focused on the environment, that is why it was important to design a collection with minimal impact,” said Cara in a statement. “This creates a more meaningful impact on our mind, body, and practice; allowing us space for peace and tranquility to simply exhale.”

To offset any unavoidable emissions, PUMA partnered with First Climate, a leading provider of services relating to carbon neutrality, green energy, and water management to purchase credits toward the construction of small-sized biogas plants for rural energy supply, which is used to replace conventional fuels like firewood or coal.

The company added, “The collection is made for those who want to make a more mindful space – spiritually, mentally, and environmentally, without losing any performance benefits. It includes a high waist full tight, studio bra, knit cover up, crop top, boyfriend-inspired tee, leotard, and a jogger – all in a neutral color palette.”

The new collection is available at on Puma’s official website, as well as Puma stores, and selected retailers worldwide. To learn more about PUMA’s commitment to sustainability, visit PUMA.com/FOREVERBETTER

photo credit: puma

