Keanu Reeves’ ‘BRZRKR’ Comic Adaptations Head to Netflix

bySarah Fox
March 22, 2021

Netflix announced new Keanu Reeves projects based on the “BRZRKR” comic book franchise.

Reeves is teaming up with Netflix for a live-action film and a new anime project according to Netflix’s announcement on Monday afternoon. Reeves will produce and star in the movie and is currently slated to voice the follow-up anime series.

The story is based on, “a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages,” according to Netflix. Reeves is a co-author and co-creator of the original comic from BOOM! Studios. New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt also serves as co-author on the comics.

The studio’s description adds, “The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

tv: ‘iCarly’ and ‘Rugrats’ Power Nickelodeon’s Reboot Machine

Netflix did not set a launch date for the movie or the series, but the live-action film is expected to release first, with the anime series continuing the on-screen universe. Earlier this year, Reeves voiced a trailer for the comic, celebrating the launch of the twelve-issue limited series. If you missed the promotional video, Reeves’ narration offers a quick preview, and explains what you need to know.

Reeves is hitting the big screen later this year in “Matrix 4,” and will start work on “John Wick 4” in a few months. Fans of the comics will have to keep the adaptations on their radar over the next year, but we should have a release window and casting information when the project moves into production.

photo credit: lionsgate

