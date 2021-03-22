Keanu Reeves’ ‘BRZRKR’ Comic Adaptations Head to Netflix

Netflix announced new Keanu Reeves projects based on the “BRZRKR” comic book franchise.

Reeves is teaming up with Netflix for a live-action film and a new anime project according to Netflix’s announcement on Monday afternoon. Reeves will produce and star in the movie and is currently slated to voice the follow-up anime series.

The story is based on, “a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages,” according to Netflix. Reeves is a co-author and co-creator of the original comic from BOOM! Studios. New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt also serves as co-author on the comics.

The studio’s description adds, “The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

tv: ‘iCarly’ and ‘Rugrats’ Power Nickelodeon’s Reboot Machine

Netflix did not set a launch date for the movie or the series, but the live-action film is expected to release first, with the anime series continuing the on-screen universe. Earlier this year, Reeves voiced a trailer for the comic, celebrating the launch of the twelve-issue limited series. If you missed the promotional video, Reeves’ narration offers a quick preview, and explains what you need to know.

Reeves is hitting the big screen later this year in “Matrix 4,” and will start work on “John Wick 4” in a few months. Fans of the comics will have to keep the adaptations on their radar over the next year, but we should have a release window and casting information when the project moves into production.

photo credit: lionsgate

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter