Disney Channel’s ‘Zombies 3’ to Start Production this Spring

Disney Channel will continue its hit “ZOMBIES” franchise, and confirmed that “Zombies 3” is slated to start production this spring in Toronto.

The new installment is the third story in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise, and Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim will reprise their roles as the zombie/cheerleader couple Zed and Addison. The announcement was made today by Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television.

“After the enormous success of ‘ZOMBIES 2,’ we wanted to raise the stakes in this third and final installment,” said Kisilevsky. “So when the ultimate outsiders descend on Seabrook, our team of cheerleaders, zombies, and werewolves must band together to face a threat of galactic proportions that may change the face of Seabrook forever.”

The original “Zombies” premiered in 2018, followed by the sequel in 2020. The two original movies topped the charts among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 for the entire year they debuted on the network. The music videos from the movies reached over 1.2B on DisneyMusicVevo, and the soundtrack debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Children’s chart, and hit #4 on the Billboard Top Soundtrack chart, #2 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart, and #3 on the iTunes album chart. “ZOMBIES 2” was another hit, reaching #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and #2 on the Billboard Soundtrack Chart.

The network’s description reads, “In ‘ZOMBIES 3,’ Zed and Addison are beginning their final year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first Zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off competition. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings appear around Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

DGA Award-winner Paul Hoen, who has directed 15 Disney Channel Original Movies, will direct the third installment from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso.

Light, Raso, and Suzanne Farwell are executive producers on the project.

