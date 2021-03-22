‘Mr. Mayor’ to Return for Second Season

NBC ordered another season of the hit new comedy series “Mr. Mayor.” The series stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan. NBC announced the renewal on Monday afternoon.

“Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter leading this brilliant ensemble is a dream,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and our talented cast and crew for an incredible first season. We are excited for more hilarity in season two.”

“We’ve loved our collaboration with NBC on the first season of ‘Mr. Mayor’ and are excited to continue working with our fantastic cast, led by the incomparable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter,” added Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.” We can’t wait to see what Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and our talented producing team have in store for Mayor Bremer and his rag-tag team of civil servants.”

The comedy’s pilot, which aired on January 7th, reached 16M total viewers, up +509% and +217%, respectively, from its live + same-day performance. The series premiered as NBC’s best Thursday comedy launch in total viewers (6.6M in live+7) since the premiere of the “Will & Grace” revival in 2017.

“Mr. Mayor” follows a retired businessman (Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner executive produce. Eric Gurian serves as a co-executive producer on the series, which is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment.

photo credit: nbc

