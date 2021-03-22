Fitbit Inspire 2 Now Works with Tile App

Tile is making it easier to find a misplaced Fitbit Inspire 2. Users will soon see a notification to update the device’s software, which brings Tile’s Bluetooth tech to existing Inspire 2 devices at not additional charge.

“Fitbit is empowering people to lead healthier, more active lifestyles, and we want to help by ensuring you never lose your fitness tracker,” said Tile CEO CJ Prober. “With Tile’s finding technology now available directly from your Fitbit Inspire 2, you’ll never have to worry about missing a step. Wearables are an exciting new category for us to support and a strong complement to our existing integrations with headphones and laptops.”

Inspire 2 users will be prompted to update their device software in the Fitbit app. They will then be directed to download the Tile app to activate the finding tool. All new Inspire 2 devices will also be capable of enabling Tile’s finding technology.

“Now with Tile technology, we’re adding even more convenience and helpful tools to Inspire 2, our accessible, easy-to-use activity and sleep tracker,” said Larry Yang, Director, Product Management of Fitbit Devices at Google. “We’re excited to partner with Tile so our users can focus on building healthy habits without worrying about not being able to find their misplaced device, with the potential to bring Tile’s finding technology to more Fitbit devices in the future.”

If you’ve misplaced your Inspire 2 and you’re outside of Bluetooth range, you can use the Tile app to view its most recent location or leverage Tile’s global network to find it. Additionally, if your Inspire 2 is connected via Bluetooth to your phone, you can now use your Inspire 2 to ring your phone – even when it’s on silent.

Additional features, such as Smart Alerts, can also be accessed with a Tile Premium subscription. With Tile’s Smart Alerts, the Tile app will proactively notify you before you leave your Fitbit Inspire 2 behind when heading out of the house on a hike or walk.

photo credit: fitbit

