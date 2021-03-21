‘The Courier’ Delivers a $2M Debut Against an Animated Box Office

More theaters are starting to open up around the country, but most moviegoers are still staying at home. You can see most of this week’s lineup from your couch, as three of the Top 5 films are already available on digital or subscription services. Animated-comedies from Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros. Pictures continue to dominate the box office chart, but Benedict Cumberbatch’s new spy-thriller “The Courier” did give adults a new release this week.

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” topped the charts for the third week in a row, bringing in $5.1M across 2,261 locations. That’s up 98 locations from last week, but the film’s domestic gross dropped 10% overall. After three weeks in theaters, the film has made $23M domestically and over $60M worldwide. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed “Raya and the Last Dragon,” featuring the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

“Tom and Jerry” took second-place on the domestic chart with a $3.8M weekend in 2,508 locations. The animated-hybrid released in theaters and HBO Max four weeks ago, and currently sits with a $33.7M domestic total. The comedy has brought in $77M worldwide. Tim Story directed the movie, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong.

Roadside Attractions’ “The Courier” was the big release this weekend. The spy-thriller had a $2M debut across 1,433 locations. The movie screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and at the time, was called “Ironbark.” Dominic Cooke directed “The Courier,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, and Jessie Buckley.

“Chaos Walking,” from Lionsgate, continues to struggle in theaters. The sci-fi saga brought in $1.9M from 2,132 locations, and landed in fourth-place overall. The movie’s three-week total now sits at $9.6M domestically and $14.6M worldwide. Doug Liman directed the sci-fi drama, starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, and Demián Bichir.

“The Croods: A New Age” remained on the Top Five for another weekend, making $620K from 1,411 locations. The film’s running total now sits at $55M domestic and $160M worldwide, and the movie has been in theaters for 17 weeks at this point. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

