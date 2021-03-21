‘Confronting a Serial Killer’ to Premiere in April

The original docuseries “Confronting a Serial Killer,” from Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, will premiere on STARZ on April 18th. The network released an official trailer for the five-episode series, which made its world premiere at the annual SXSW Film Festival earlier this week. “Confronting a Serial Killer” will also air day and date on the Starzplay international streaming service across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

The series description reads, “The five-episode series tells the timely story of the unprecedented relationship between acclaimed New York Times best-selling author and memoirist Jillian Lauren (‘Some Girls: My Life in a Harem’) and the most prolific serial killer in American history, Samuel Little, and her race against time to identify his victims before it’s too late (Little recently died in prison at the age of 80, after having avoided justice for his crimes for decades). Lauren uncovers Little’s darkest secrets and aids law enforcement in solving a multitude of cold case murders while struggling to reconcile her own history of addiction and abuse with her present-day mission to return the identities of previously nameless bodies and forgotten women. As she slips deeper into his sordid world, Jillian realizes that she may become, psychologically, Little’s last victim.”

The network added, “Through the perspectives of Lauren, as well as several female members of law enforcement, multiple investigators, survivors and victims’ family members, “Confronting a Serial Killer” shines a light on systemic issues within the criminal justice system including bias against marginalized communities, particularly women of color, and those struggling with addiction, mental illness, and trauma.”

“Confronting a Series Killer” is executive produced and directed by Berlinger, with Po Kutchins serving as showrunner and executive producer. Jon Doran and Jon Kamen also serve as executive producers.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, Third Eye Motion Picture Company and RadicalMedia, Senior Vice President, Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin is the executive overseeing “Confronting a Serial Killer” on behalf of Starz and Lionsgate.

