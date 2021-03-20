‘Tenet’ to Stream on HBO Max in May

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tenet” will make its debut on HBO Max in early May, roughly eight months after the sci-fi thriller hit theaters.

A few of Christopher Nolan’s die-hard fans hit theaters back in August to see the film on opening weekend, going against medical professionals’ advice to stay inside. The sci-fi actioner ended up with mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and currently sits with a 70% critics rating on Rottentomatoes, and a 76% rating with audiences. “Tenet” had a $20M domestic opening weekend and went on to make $57.9M domestically. The film ended up grossing over $363M worldwide.

Nolan directed the movie, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

The film’s official description reads, “Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.”

“Tenet” didn’t spark a return to the box office, and the studio released the movie on digital and on-demand platforms back in December. After the film’s lackluster showing, Warner Bros. Pictures started releasing all of its movies both in theaters and on HBO Max. The next big release is “Godzilla vs. Kong” at the end of the month.

If you didn’t see the film in theaters and didn’t pay to stream the on-demand release, you can soon watch it for free on HBO Max “Tenet” will become available on May 1st. If you missed the new announcement trailer that HBO Max released on social media to confirm the streaming-release date, you can watch the video below for another preview of the movie.

photo credit: warner bros pictures

