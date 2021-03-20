‘Among Us’ Airship Map Takes Flight in March

Don’t be suspicious, don’t be suspicious.

InnerSloth set a release date for the highly anticipated new map in “Among Us,” one of 2020’s breakout hits. The company confirmed on social media that the new map, called The Airship, will release in the next free update on March 31st.

Fans have been waiting a long time for the new map, which was first teased during last year’s Game Awards. There will be new tasks to complete in the map and it comes with new features, including the option to choose a starting destination. The company also stated that new cosmetics would be available to players when the map launches.

The devs acknowledged the long wait in a blog post on Friday, telling fans, “We know people have been excited and waiting for the map – thank you to those who have been SO supportive and understanding. It’s really helped us out mentally these past few months.”

The blog post explains the challenges of working on a game like “Among Us,” which became an overnight sensation during the health crisis, arguably one of the most difficult times to work on a game. The devs talk about hiring, account management, servers, bug-squashing, and quality control, which gives you a peek behind the curtain if you’re interested in working in the industry.

The company added, “This free update will have all new tasks, the ability to pick the room you start in, ladders, a basic account system for moderation and… more?! (Some new free hats as thanks for being so patient with us perhaps?!”

Fans will see a few teasers and screenshots posted to social media before the launch, which is only a few days away at this point.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming.



this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

• more!!!



wake up ur crew it's almost time to eject impostors



🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3n — Among Us ☁️ New map – MARCH 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 18, 2021

photo credit: innersloth

