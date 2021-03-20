Storm Reid Joins Maybelline New York as Global Spokesmodel

Maybelline announced that actress and producer, Storm Reid, has joined the company as its newest global spokesmodel.

The spokesmodel role comes after a long list of hits for Reid. The young actor starred in Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time” adaptation in 2018, after making waves in “12 Years a Slave” in 2013. Reid was also featured in “Don’t Let Go,” “When They See Us,” “The Bravest Knight,” and the 2020 thriller “The Invisible Man” with Elisabeth Moss.

movies: Lily-Rose Depp’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Voyagers’ Shares a Preview

“Storm is a standout voice and changemaker,” said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York Worldwide. “She is a deeply talented actress, a courageous champion of equality, and has energy that lights up any room. I’ve always admired Storm and knew she would be a great addition to the Maybelline brand.”

Reid is slated to appear in Warner Brothers Pictures’ “The Suicide Squad” this year, as well as “One Way,” and will reprise her role as Gia in the second season of the HBO hit “Euphoria.”

Storm founded her own production company, A Seed & Wings, with her mother, Robyn Simpson. The company recently debuted a new conversation series on Facebook Watch entitled Chop It Up, also hosted by Storm.

tv: Addison Rae’s ‘He’s All That’ Rom-Com Heads to Netflix

“Maybelline has been in my family for as long as I can remember,” said Storm Reid. “I’m looking forward to this new chapter with Maybelline where I will be able to use my voice to champion young women and my generation through my work with the brand.”

Storm will be the face of a new innovation from Maybelline’s Fit Me franchise, debuting this summer. You’ll start seeing Storm appearing in marketing materials and ads in the coming months.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter