Meghan Trainor Signs Overall Deal with NBCUniversal

Meghan Trainor is working on a new project with NBCUniversal Television, including a new NBC comedy series. The upcoming show is in development as the first project under a cross-platform overall deal between the Trainor and NBCU.

“In addition to being a phenomenally talented performer, Meghan is a vibrant and hilarious ray of light who is the perfect fit for NBC’s brand,’” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “We love the idea of introducing Meghan into the world of scripted comedy as well working with her to find all the creative and crazy ways she can engage with fans across our brands. With eight distinct platforms, we’re able to provide the ultimate playground for multi-hyphenate artists, and this is just one of the ways we’re leveraging our new structure to benefit both talent and audiences.”

“This collaboration with NBCUniversal is so beyond a dream come true,” Trainor said. “I’m obsessed with and inspired by Susan and can’t wait to work with her and her incredibly talented team to bring our ideas to life.”

The new alliance is a first-of-its-kind for the company, encompassing potential projects across scripted and unscripted content throughout NBCU’s larger Television and Streaming Entertainment portfolio, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA, and Peacock. Within this ecosystem, Trainor will have the opportunity to leverage her talents across network, cable, streaming, and syndication programming.

Trainor is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. The artist charted eight multi-platinum singles, sold millions of albums worldwide, went on three hit tours, and wrote multi-platinum hits for other pop and country artists. She is one of only five female artists to receive a diamond certification for her hit single “All About That Bass,” which shares the RIAA Gold & Platinum Awards top honor with only 15 other singles in history.

