Katy Perry, Dan Levy Among Latest to Join GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD added several more names to this year’s guest list.

The celebs and industry professionals that the organization announced today will be attending the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which are streaming on GLAAD’s YouTube channel on April 8th at 8 pm ET. Viewers can also stream via Hulu on April 8th starting at 10 pm ET, and the event will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu until the end of June. So be sure to set a reminder and watch the show.

culture: Demi Lovato’s New Album to Follow YouTube Docu-Series

The organization announced that Ian Alexander, Molly Bernard, Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bennett, Bob The Drag Queen, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Wilson Cruz, Mackenzie Davis, Robin de Jesús, Blu del Barrio, Nyle DiMarco, Colman Domingo, Clea DuVall, Brandee Evans, Dan Levy, Jim Parsons, DJ “Shangela” Pierce, Katy Perry, Eureka O’Hara, Anthony Rapp, Bretman Rock, JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith, and the cast of Veneno will make appearances during the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. GLAAD previously announced that Niecy Nash will host the virtual ceremony.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show globally, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

For a full list of nominees, visit glaad.org/mediaawards/nominees.

GLAAD is also working with TikTok on a special recognition titled TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year, which is highlighting the TikTok creators who have taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights. GLAAD & TikTok previously announced the creators nominated for the recognition, including Denise & Ebony, Kyne, Crissa Jackson, Chris Olsen, Ian Paget, Josh Helfgott, Ve’ondre Mitchell, Austin Chiang, MD MPH, and Christine Marshall. The winner will be announced on the night of ceremony.

photo credit: abc

