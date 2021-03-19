Ella Balinska Joins ‘Forspoken,’ Previously titled ‘Project Athia’

Square Enix’s digital-showcase confirmed the title “Forspoken,” the debut release from Luminous Productions. The game was originally revealed as “Project Athia” last year, and puts players in the shoes of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia. During the event, the team announced that the game’s protagonist, Frey, will be performed by Ella Balinska, best known for her starring role in the 2019 film, “Charlie’s Angels.”

“As the first video game I’ve worked on, and growing up a huge fan of video games myself, it’s remarkable to see the incredible world and story of Forspoken come together, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy,” said Balinska. “Frey as a character is real, she’s raw, she’s a girl who lost her way—both figuratively and literally—and is a character I immediately connected with, as I feel many people around the world will too when they set off on this adventure.”

Frey takes center stage in “Forspoken,” exploring an unknown world and facing treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind Athia. The publisher also teased new gameplay, giving players a glimpse at the magical and perilous journey ahead.

The description reads, “Designed for the PlayStation 5 console, Forspoken will harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity. The game is being developed simultaneously for the PS5 and PC and is set for release in 2022.”

Presented by musical artist and social media star, mxmtoon, “Life is Strange: True Colors” was also featured during the digital show. Viewers met a new protagonist, and the company announced the “Life is Strange Remastered Collection.” The new editions of “Life is Strange” and “Life is Strange: Before the Storm” will feature all-new enhanced graphics and animations. In a first for the franchise, there will be no more waiting for the next episode, as players will be able to experience “Life is Strange: True Colors” in one single release.

