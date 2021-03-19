Marie Kondo Returns to Netflix alongside ‘Dream Home Makeover’ and ‘Home Edit’

Marie Kondo is returning to Netflix to get you organized.

Netflix announced that “Get Organized with The Home Edit” is returning for a second season and that “Dream Home Makeover” is returning for a third season. The video streaming service also confirmed that “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo” will premiere on the platform this summer.

The description for “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo” reads, “Global organization icon and best-selling author Marie Kondo takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further in her new, transformational Netflix series, Sparking Joy. Marie shows us how the fundamentals of her method can affect our businesses, relationships, and communities. The impacts of tidying are surprising, emotional, and transformative in the lives of the people Marie meets. Throughout the process, viewers will also step into Marie’s own home, meet her family, and get a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life!”

Rachelle Mendez serves as showrunner on the series, with Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, Rachelle Mendez, Grace Lee-Toumanidis, Marie Kondo, and Takumi Kawahara serving as executive producers.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin star in “Organized with The Home Edit” and serve as executive producers with Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Jon Beyer, and Molly Sims. Omid Kahangi serves as showrunner.

The synopsis reads, “Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the master organizers and bestselling authors behind the innovative home organization company The Home Edit, are back to conquer clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality, and humor, dramatically transforming the lives of their clients. This season, viewers will take a closer look into Clea and Joanna’s groundbreaking business – featuring even bigger organization projects, along with several celebrities surprising deserving friends and family members with makeovers.”

Shea McGee and Syd McGee take the spotlight in “Dream Home Makeover” and serve as executive producers with Rich Bye.

The synopsis adds, “Dream Home Makeover follows the lives of Syd and Shea McGee as they run their successful home design business and raise their two daughters (and one baby on the way). Episodes feature design projects that range from one-room designs to full home builds and renovations, effortlessly applying the same set of principles to every project, creating jaw-dropping interiors that are unfussy, accessible, and breathtakingly simple at any level of the budget ladder.”

