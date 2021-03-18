Brittany Murphy Documentary to Stream on HBO Max

HBO Max is working on an upcoming two-part documentary about late actor Brittany Murphy. Emmy-nominated Cynthia Hill will direct the project, which is executive produced by Emmy-winner Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio for Blumhouse, and James Buddy Day.

The description reads, “The documentary presents an in-depth, intimate character portrait exploring the life and career and mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragic death of 90’s actress and rising star, Brittany Murphy. The series will go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines, featuring new interviews by those closest to Brittany and new archival footage.”

“I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death,” said Hill. “I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths.”

“Our Brittany Murphy documentary cuts through the tabloid noise with an elevated, nuanced depiction of a sensational story,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max. “Crafting a grounded account of Brittany Murphy’s life struggles and sudden passing comes with great responsibility and we’ve partnered with a masterful creative team to produce a thoughtful examination of a tragedy that has long been cause for speculation.”

Mary Lisio, executive vice president, Alternative and Non-Scripted Programming, Blumhouse Television, added, “Brittany Murphy was a rising star whose filmography includes movies that defined a generation. We thought her story warrants a deeper exploration, and examination into the environment that allowed her to become a victim of success. We’re thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max, and to collaborate with a director like Cynthia Hill who takes a nuanced approach to complex stories about women and contemporary issues.”

The docuseries is produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions.

photo credit: mgm

