Maya Rudolph to Star in AppleTV+ Comedy Series

Apple TV+ gave a straight-to-series order for a new half-hour comedy series starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph. Peabody and Emmy Award-winner Alan Yang created the series with Emmy Award-winner Matt Hubbard. In the show, Rudolph will star as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87B dollars.

The new series will be created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. In addition to starring, Rudolph will executive produce through her production company, Animal Pictures, with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts will also executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will serve as the studio.

The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the premiere of the three-time Independent Spirit Award and NAACP Image Award-nominated anthology series “Little America.” The new comedy series joins Apple TV+’s award-winning roster of Apple Original comedy series, including the Golden Globe and multiple Critics Choice Award-winning “Ted Lasso.”

Apple’s expanding offering of comedy series also includes the recently renewed Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated “Central Park”; Peabody Award-winner “Dickinson”; the soon-to-premiere second season of “Mythic Quest”; and “Schmigadoon!,” a new musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels that will premiere this summer.

Apple Originals have been honored with 329 awards nominations and 81 wins in just over a year, including a Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime, and Primetime Emmy Awards, an NAACP Image Award, a Peabody Award, and more.

photo credit: appletv

